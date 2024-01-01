2024 Specialized Bicycles Men's Sirrus Base
- Category
- Hybrid
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
xxs
xs
Stack
536mm
555mm
Reach
373mm
388mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
360mm
395mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
531mm
552mm
Top Tube Slope
21.9deg
19.4deg
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
121mm
139mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
273mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.4mm
434.4mm
Front-Center
605mm
622mm
Front-Center Horizontal
601.6mm
618.6mm
Wheelbase
1036mm
1053mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
Fork Length, Unknown
395mm
395mm
Trail
73.8mm
high
70.6mm
high
Mechanical Trail
69.1mm
66.3mm
Wheel Flop
24.2mm
22.7mm
Standover Height
692mm
715mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
xxs
xs
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1722mm
1739mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHybrid
