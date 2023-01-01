HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Co-Op Cycles
/
ARD 1.2

2019 Co-Op Cycles ARD 1.2 Base

Category
Endurance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
S
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
M
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
L
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
XL
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

S
M
L
XL
Stack
540mm
564mm
588mm
607mm
Reach
378mm
380mm
384mm
394mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.48:1
1.53:1
1.54:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
490mm
520mm
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
525mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
13.2deg
10.2deg
9.6deg
8.3deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72.3deg
72.3deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
74deg
73.3deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
155mm
180mm
200mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Wheelbase
1003mm
1003mm
1011mm
1021mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
45mm
45mm
Trail
60.7mm
mid/​neutral
55.7mm
mid/​neutral
61mm
mid/​neutral
56.6mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.6mm
53.1mm
58.1mm
54.1mm
Wheel Flop
18.3mm
16.1mm
17.7mm
15.8mm
Standover Height
728mm
763mm
787mm
813mm

Base Build

S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1681mm
1681mm
1689mm
1699mm
Stem Angle
6deg
6deg
6deg
6deg

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Endurance Road
Source:https://www.rei.com/product/106343/co-op-cycles-ard-12-bike
Suggest Bike Edit