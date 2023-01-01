2019 Co-Op Cycles ARD 1.2 Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
540mm
564mm
588mm
607mm
Reach
378mm
380mm
384mm
394mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.48:1
1.53:1
1.54:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
490mm
520mm
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
525mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
13.2deg
10.2deg
9.6deg
8.3deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72.3deg
72.3deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
74deg
73.3deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
155mm
180mm
200mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Wheelbase
1003mm
1003mm
1011mm
1021mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
45mm
45mm
Trail
60.7mm
mid/neutral
55.7mm
mid/neutral
61mm
mid/neutral
56.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.6mm
53.1mm
58.1mm
54.1mm
Wheel Flop
18.3mm
16.1mm
17.7mm
15.8mm
Standover Height
728mm
763mm
787mm
813mm
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1681mm
1681mm
1689mm
1699mm
Stem Angle
6deg
6deg
6deg
6deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
