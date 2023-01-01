2022 Priority Bicycles 600 Pinion
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
595mm
595mm
633mm
Reach
409mm
419mm
427mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
1.42:1
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
432mm
483mm
533mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
575mm
585mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
18.8deg
13.3deg
11.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
165mm
165mm
205mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
272mm
272mm
272mm
Chainstay Length
436mm
436mm
436mm
Chainstay Length Max
454mm
454mm
454mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.3mm
430.3mm
430.3mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
448.6mm
448.6mm
448.6mm
Front-Center
647.5mm
656.4mm
674.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
643.7mm
652.7mm
670.7mm
Wheelbase
1074mm
1083mm
1101mm
Wheelbase Max
1092.2mm
1101.2mm
1119.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
35mm
35mm
35mm
Fork Length, Unknown
410mm
410mm
410mm
Trail
87.2mm
very high
87.2mm
very high
87.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
82mm
82mm
82mm
Wheel Flop
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
135.5mm
170 mm cranks
144.4mm
170 mm cranks
157.3mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
102mm
170 mm cranks
102mm
170 mm cranks
97mm
175 mm cranks
Pinion Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
50mm
50mm
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
684mm
684mm
684mm
Bike Length with Tires
1758mm
1767mm
1785mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
175mm
Stem Length
80mm
90mm
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
PBH
27 in
to29 in
30 in
to32 in
32 in
to35 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
Source:https://www.prioritybicycles.com/products/the600