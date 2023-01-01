2021 Fairdale Bikes Taj Base
- Category
- BMX/Dirt Jump
- Design
- BMX Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
27.5
Stack
547mm
Reach
428mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.28:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
445mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
405mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
616mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
586mm
Top Tube Slope
12.4deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
71deg
Head Tube Length
117.5mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55mm
Bottom Bracket Height
292.9mm
Chainstay Length
437mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
433.5mm
Front-Center
635.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
633.5mm
Wheelbase
1067mm
Fork Offset/Rake
34mm
Fork Length, Unknown
414mm
Trail
83.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
79.3mm
Wheel Flop
25.8mm
Standover Height
766mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
113mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
117.9mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
27.5
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
695.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1762.8mm
Crank Length
175mm
Stem Length
48mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendBMX/Dirt Jump
