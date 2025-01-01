2025 KHS Bicycles Flite 747 Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
2XL
3XL
Stack
665mm
703mm
Reach
416mm
419mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.6:1
1.68:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
570mm
605mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
620mm
635mm
Top Tube Slope
11.6deg
11.8deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
269mm
309mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
54mm
54mm
Bottom Bracket Height
292mm
292mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
426.6mm
426.6mm
Trail
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
92mm
200 mm cranks
92mm
200 mm cranks
Base Build
2XL
3XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
Tire Width Max
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
Crank Length
200mm
200mm
Handlebar Width
46cm
46cm
Stem Length
130mm
130mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
6 ft 4 in
to6 ft 7 in
6 ft 7 in
to6 ft 10 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://khsbicycles.com/bikes/2025-khs-models/flite-747-2025/