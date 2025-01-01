HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
KHS Bicycles
/
Flite 747

2025 KHS Bicycles Flite 747 Base

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Disc brake
2XL
3XL
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category
Very upright stack and reachvs category

Geometry

2XL
3XL
Stack
665mm
703mm
Reach
416mm
419mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.6:1
1.68:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
570mm
605mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
620mm
635mm
Top Tube Slope
11.6deg
11.8deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
269mm
309mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
54mm
54mm
Bottom Bracket Height
292mm
292mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
426.6mm
426.6mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
92mm
200 mm cranks
92mm
200 mm cranks

Base Build

2XL
3XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
Tire Width Max
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
Crank Length
200mm
200mm
Handlebar Width
46cm
46cm
Stem Length
130mm
130mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
6 ft 4 in
to
6 ft 7 in
6 ft 7 in
to
6 ft 10 in

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Performance Road
