2022 KHS Bicycles Flite 747 Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
2XL
3XL
Stack
662.9mm
700.3mm
Reach
416.7mm
420.2mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
1.67:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
570mm
605mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
530mm
565mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
620mm
635mm
Top Tube Slope
12deg
12deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
269.8mm
309.1mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
47.4mm
47mm
Bottom Bracket Height
298.6mm
299mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
427.4mm
427.4mm
Front-Center
667.8mm
683.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
666.1mm
681.8mm
Wheelbase
1093.5mm
1109.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
47mm
Trail
63mm
mid/neutral
63mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.9mm
59.9mm
Wheel Flop
18.5mm
18.5mm
Standover Height
881.8mm
916.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
121.8mm
200 mm cranks
137.4mm
200 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98.6mm
200 mm cranks
99mm
200 mm cranks
Base Build
2XL
3XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1785.5mm
1801.2mm
Crank Length
200mm
200mm
Handlebar Width
46cm
46cm
Stem Length
130mm
130mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
6 ft 4 in
to6 ft 7 in
6 ft 7 in
to6 ft 9 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://www.bigandtallbike.com/2021-KHS-Flite-747--2XL-or-3XL-gravelroad-bike-with-Disc-Brakes-_p_513.html