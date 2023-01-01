2013 KHS Bicycles Flite 747 Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
XXL
Stack
628mm
Reach
432mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
568mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
620mm
Top Tube Slope
8deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
248mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
47mm
Bottom Bracket Height
292mm
Chainstay Length
416mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
413.3mm
Front-Center
672.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
670.7mm
Wheelbase
1084mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Trail
64.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
61.8mm
Wheel Flop
19.1mm
Standover Height
836mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
133.3mm
200 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
92mm
200 mm cranks
Base Build
XXL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1762mm
Crank Length
200mm
Stem Length
130mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Source:https://khsbicycles.com/archive/2013_khs_dealer_catalog_archive.pdf