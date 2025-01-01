2022 Liv Cycling Rove 2
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
S
M
Stack
611mm
625mm
Reach
389mm
399mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.57:1
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
420mm
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
570mm
590mm
Top Tube Slope
22.3deg
19.1deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
62mm
62mm
Bottom Bracket Height
291mm
291mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
445.7mm
445.7mm
Front-Center
631.3mm
646.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
628.3mm
643.3mm
Wheelbase
1074mm
1089mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
Trail
80.5mm
very high
80.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
75.8mm
75.8mm
Wheel Flop
25.3mm
25.3mm
Standover Height
691mm
708mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
108.3mm
170 mm cranks
123.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
121mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
2 Build
S
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
706mm
706mm
Bike Length with Tires
1780mm
1795mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
640mm
680mm
Stem Length
80mm
80mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
158 cm
to169 cm
164 cm
to175 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:https://www.liv-cycling.com/gb/rove-2-2022