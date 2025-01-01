HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Canyon Bicycles
/
Spectral

2025 Canyon Bicycles Spectral ONfly CF

Category
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Design
Drop Bar, Full suspension
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Aluminum
Suspension
160mm fork travel, 150mm rear travel, 25% sag
Features
Disc brake, E-bike
M
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Drop Bar
Category: Flat Bar
vs category

Geometry

M
Stack
629mm
Reach
470mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
415mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
621mm
Top Tube Slope
21.7deg
Head Tube Angle
64deg
Seat Tube Angle
76.5deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
31mm
Bottom Bracket Height
341mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
438.9mm
Front-Center
812.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
812.1mm
Wheelbase
1251mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45.3mm
Trail
131mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
117.7mm
Wheel Flop
51.6mm
Standover Height
739mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
270.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
171mm
170 mm cranks

ONfly CF Build

M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1994.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
780mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
175 cm
to
183 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.canyon.com/en-de/electric-bikes/electric-mountain-bikes/spectral-on/spectral-on-fly/spectral-onfly-cf-cllctv/3535.html?dwvar_3535_pv_rahmenfarbe=M095_P03
Suggest Bike Edit