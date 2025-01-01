2025 Canyon Bicycles Spectral ONfly CF
- Design
- Drop Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 160mm fork travel, 150mm rear travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake, E-bike
Geometry
M
Stack
629mm
Reach
470mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
415mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
621mm
Top Tube Slope
21.7deg
Head Tube Angle
64deg
Seat Tube Angle
76.5deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
31mm
Bottom Bracket Height
341mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
438.9mm
Front-Center
812.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
812.1mm
Wheelbase
1251mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45.3mm
Trail
131mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
117.7mm
Wheel Flop
51.6mm
Standover Height
739mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
270.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
171mm
170 mm cranks
ONfly CF Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1994.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
175 cm
to183 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.canyon.com/en-de/electric-bikes/electric-mountain-bikes/spectral-on/spectral-on-fly/spectral-onfly-cf-cllctv/3535.html?dwvar_3535_pv_rahmenfarbe=M095_P03