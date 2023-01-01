2018 Canyon Bicycles Spectral AL 5.0 27.5
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel, 30% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
634mm
Reach
460mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
633mm
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
147mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
22mm
Bottom Bracket Height
331mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
429.4mm
Front-Center
774.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
774.6mm
Wheelbase
1204mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Trail
109mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
99.6mm
Wheel Flop
40.5mm
Standover Height
783mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
246.9mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
156mm
175 mm cranks
AL 5.0 27.5 Build
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1909.9mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
Stem Length
50mm
Stem Angle
0deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
178 cm
to186 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/bike/canyon-spectral-al-and-cf-2018/