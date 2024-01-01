2024 Cannondale Bikes Habit 4
Geometry
XS
Stack
575mm
Reach
405mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
360mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
527mm
Top Tube Slope
24.8deg
Head Tube Angle
65.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
77.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
16mm
Bottom Bracket Height
337mm
Chainstay Length
434mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
433.7mm
Front-Center
696mm
Front-Center Horizontal
695.3mm
Wheelbase
1129mm
Fork Offset/Rake
37mm
Trail
120.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
109.4mm
Wheel Flop
45.4mm
Standover Height
705mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
173mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
167mm
170 mm cranks
4 Build
XS
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1834.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 0 in
to5 ft 2 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
