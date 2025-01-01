2025 Genesis Bikes Croix De Fer Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
Stack
566mm
Reach
395mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
557mm
Top Tube Slope
10.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
428.8mm
Front-Center
621.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
617.2mm
Wheelbase
1046mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
63.2mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.7mm
Wheel Flop
19.4mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
114.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
SM
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
45mm
Tire Outer Diameter
674mm
Bike Length with Tires
1720mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.genesisbikes.co.uk/product/genesis-croix-de-fer-725-frameset-vargn11210/VARGN11210/GN11210LG