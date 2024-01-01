2011 Wilier Triestina Izoard XP Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
L
XL
XXL
Stack
51.1mm
51.8mm
54.8mm
56.2mm
58.5mm
60.1mm
Reach
37.9mm
38.2mm
38.6mm
38.9mm
39.3mm
40.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
1.36:1
1.42:1
1.44:1
1.49:1
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
47mm
50mm
53mm
55mm
58mm
61mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
51.5mm
52.5mm
53.8mm
55.7mm
57mm
58.5mm
Top Tube Slope
6.6deg
4deg
4deg
3.6deg
3.1deg
1.8deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74.5deg
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
11mm
11.5mm
14.5mm
16mm
19.5mm
20mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
40.5mm
40.5mm
40.5mm
40.5mm
40.5mm
40.5mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
—
Base Build
XS
S
M
L
XL
XXL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
23mm
23mm
23mm
23mm
23mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
668mm
668mm
668mm
668mm
668mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendPerformance Road
