HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
KHS Bicycles
/
Urban Series

2020 KHS Bicycles Urban Series xcel

Category
All-road/Gravel
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Rim brake
52cm
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category

Geometry

52cm
Stack
566mm
Reach
362mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
465mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
525mm
Top Tube Slope
13.7deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.6mm
Front-Center
533mm
Front-Center Horizontal
528.6mm
Wheelbase
953.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
0mm
Trail
115.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
109.8mm
Wheel Flop
34.8mm
Standover Height
768mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
17mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108mm
170 mm cranks

xcel Build

52cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
Tire Width Max
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1645.2mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
44mm
Stem Length
80mm
Stem Angle
7deg

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
All-road/Gravel
Source:https://khsbicycles.com/bikes/2020-khs-models/urban-xcel-20/
Suggest Bike Edit