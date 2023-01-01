2020 KHS Bicycles Urban Series xcel
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
52cm
Stack
566mm
Reach
362mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
465mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
525mm
Top Tube Slope
13.7deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.6mm
Front-Center
533mm
Front-Center Horizontal
528.6mm
Wheelbase
953.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
0mm
Trail
115.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
109.8mm
Wheel Flop
34.8mm
Standover Height
768mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
17mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108mm
170 mm cranks
xcel Build
52cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
Tire Width Max
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1645.2mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
44mm
Stem Length
80mm
Stem Angle
7deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://khsbicycles.com/bikes/2020-khs-models/urban-xcel-20/