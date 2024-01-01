2024 SCOTT Sports Scale 700
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
Seat Tube Length, C-T
355mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
560mm
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
58mm
Bottom Bracket Height
291.2mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
426.1mm
Front-Center
640.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
638.2mm
Wheelbase
1064.3mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Standover Height
735mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
136.7mm
155 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
136.2mm
155 mm cranks
700 Build
XS
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
698.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1762.6mm
Crank Length
155mm
Handlebar Width
680mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
140 cm
to160 cm
Source:https://www.scott-sports.com/global/en/product/scott-scale-700-eu-bike?article=290740004