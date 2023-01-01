2019 Crust Bikes Nor'Easter Frameset (2" tires)
- Category
- Low-trail
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
XL
Stack
526mm
552mm
580mm
619mm
Reach
390mm
397mm
407mm
411mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
1.39:1
1.43:1
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
520mm
550mm
580mm
620mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
545mm
565mm
585mm
600mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
545mm
565mm
585mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
0deg
0deg
0deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
104mm
131mm
118mm
158mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
73mm
92mm
92mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269.8mm
269.8mm
269.8mm
269.8mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
433.9mm
433.9mm
440.5mm
440.5mm
Front-Center
612.5mm
623.4mm
631.3mm
646.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
608.1mm
619.1mm
624.5mm
639.5mm
Wheelbase
1042mm
1053mm
1065mm
1080mm
Fork Offset/Rake
65mm
65mm
65mm
65mm
Trail
43mm
low
43mm
low
42.6mm
low
42.6mm
low
Mechanical Trail
40.9mm
40.9mm
40.8mm
40.8mm
Wheel Flop
12.7mm
12.7mm
11.9mm
11.9mm
Standover Height
794mm
820mm
850mm
887mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
99.7mm
170 mm cranks
110.6mm
170 mm cranks
99.5mm
170 mm cranks
114.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99.8mm
170 mm cranks
99.8mm
170 mm cranks
99.8mm
170 mm cranks
99.8mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset (2" tires) Build
Small
Medium
Large
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
2in
2in
2in
Tire Outer Diameter
685.6mm
685.6mm
723.6mm
723.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1727.6mm
1738.6mm
1788.6mm
1803.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendLow-trail
Source:https://crustbikes.com/products/nor-easter-3/