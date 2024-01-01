2024 Fairlight Cycles Secan Base (700c)
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
51T
Stack
567mm
Reach
371mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
495mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
535mm
Top Tube Slope
10.2deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
77mm
Bottom Bracket Height
272mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
423.1mm
Front-Center
604mm
Front-Center Horizontal
599mm
Wheelbase
1022mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Fork Length, Unknown
398mm
Trail
70.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
66.5mm
Wheel Flop
22.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
85mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
102mm
170 mm cranks
Base (700c) Build
51T
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
Tire Outer Diameter
698mm
Bike Length with Tires
1720mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://fairlightcycles.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Fairlight-Secan-2.5-Design-Notes.pdf