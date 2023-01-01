2019 Ron's Bikes Swamp Thing Base
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
533.4mm
624.8mm
662.9mm
Reach
396.2mm
429.3mm
480.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
1.46:1
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
419.1mm
508mm
551.2mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
541mm
604.5mm
665.5mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
530.9mm
586.7mm
647.7mm
Top Tube Slope
11.5deg
11.5deg
9.5deg
Head Tube Angle
65deg
65deg
65deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
75deg
75deg
Head Tube Length
109.2mm
198.1mm
238.8mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
66mm
68.6mm
68.6mm
Bottom Bracket Height
289.7mm
299.6mm
299.6mm
Chainstay Length
442mm
449.6mm
449.6mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
437mm
444.3mm
444.3mm
Front-Center
673.1mm
746.8mm
820.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
670.4mm
749.5mm
818.1mm
Wheelbase
1107.4mm
1193.8mm
1262.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50.8mm
55.9mm
55.9mm
Trail
109.8mm
very high
110mm
very high
110mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
99.5mm
99.7mm
99.7mm
Wheel Flop
42.1mm
42.2mm
42.2mm
Standover Height
749.3mm
777.2mm
835.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
147.4mm
170 mm cranks
208.6mm
170 mm cranks
282.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
119.7mm
170 mm cranks
129.6mm
170 mm cranks
129.6mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
711.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1818.8mm
1930.2mm
1998.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
