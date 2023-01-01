2018 Ron's Bikes Swamp Thing Fat Bike Tires
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
533.4mm
624.8mm
662.9mm
Reach
396.2mm
429.3mm
480.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
1.46:1
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
419.1mm
508mm
551.2mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
541mm
604.5mm
665.5mm
Top Tube Slope
14.3deg
13.5deg
11.8deg
Head Tube Angle
65deg
65deg
65deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
75deg
75deg
Head Tube Length
109.2mm
198.1mm
238.8mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
66mm
68.6mm
68.6mm
Bottom Bracket Height
313.5mm
310.9mm
310.9mm
Chainstay Length
442mm
449.6mm
449.6mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
437mm
444.3mm
444.3mm
Front-Center
673.7mm
752.6mm
820.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
670.4mm
749.5mm
818.1mm
Wheelbase
1107.4mm
1193.8mm
1262.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50.8mm
55.9mm
55.9mm
Trail
120.9mm
very high
115.3mm
very high
115.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
109.6mm
104.5mm
104.5mm
Wheel Flop
46.3mm
44.2mm
44.2mm
Standover Height
749.3mm
777.2mm
835.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
124.2mm
170 mm cranks
203.1mm
170 mm cranks
271.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
143.5mm
170 mm cranks
140.9mm
170 mm cranks
140.9mm
170 mm cranks
Fat Bike Tires Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
100mm
100mm
100mm
Tire Outer Diameter
759mm
759mm
759mm
Bike Length with Tires
1866.4mm
1952.8mm
2021.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendRigid Fatbike
