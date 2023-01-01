2018 Diamondback Bicycles Oso Grande Base
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
600mm
609mm
609mm
Reach
408mm
434mm
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.4:1
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
400mm
457mm
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
580mm
609mm
630mm
Top Tube Slope
22.6deg
16.9deg
12.2deg
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
68.5deg
68.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
85mm
85mm
85mm
Bottom Bracket Height
319mm
319mm
319mm
Chainstay Length
460mm
460mm
460mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
452.1mm
452.1mm
452.1mm
Front-Center
678.3mm
708mm
728.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
672.9mm
702.9mm
723.9mm
Wheelbase
1125mm
1155mm
1176mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
105.4mm
very high
105.4mm
very high
105.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
98.1mm
98.1mm
98.1mm
Wheel Flop
35.9mm
35.9mm
35.9mm
Standover Height
787mm
804mm
820mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
104.3mm
170 mm cranks
134.1mm
170 mm cranks
154.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
149mm
170 mm cranks
149mm
170 mm cranks
149mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
4.9in
4.9in
4.9in
Tire Outer Diameter
807.9mm
807.9mm
807.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1932.9mm
1962.9mm
1983.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 4 in
to5 ft 7 in
5 ft 7 in
to5 ft 10 in
5 ft 10 in
to6 ft 1 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
