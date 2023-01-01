HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Diamondback Bicycles
/
Oso Grande

2018 Diamondback Bicycles Oso Grande Base

Category
Rigid Fatbike
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Aluminum
Features
Disc brake
S
M
L
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

S
M
L
Stack
600mm
609mm
609mm
Reach
408mm
434mm
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.4:1
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
400mm
457mm
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
580mm
609mm
630mm
Top Tube Slope
22.6deg
16.9deg
12.2deg
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
68.5deg
68.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
85mm
85mm
85mm
Bottom Bracket Height
319mm
319mm
319mm
Chainstay Length
460mm
460mm
460mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
452.1mm
452.1mm
452.1mm
Front-Center
678.3mm
708mm
728.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
672.9mm
702.9mm
723.9mm
Wheelbase
1125mm
1155mm
1176mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
105.4mm
very high
105.4mm
very high
105.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
98.1mm
98.1mm
98.1mm
Wheel Flop
35.9mm
35.9mm
35.9mm
Standover Height
787mm
804mm
820mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
104.3mm
170 mm cranks
134.1mm
170 mm cranks
154.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
149mm
170 mm cranks
149mm
170 mm cranks
149mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

S
M
L
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
4.9in
4.9in
4.9in
Tire Outer Diameter
807.9mm
807.9mm
807.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1932.9mm
1962.9mm
1983.9mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
5 ft 4 in
to
5 ft 7 in
5 ft 7 in
to
5 ft 10 in
5 ft 10 in
to
6 ft 1 in

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Rigid Fatbike
Source:https://www.rei.com/product/124844/diamondback-el-oso-dos-fat-bike-2017
