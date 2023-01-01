2023 Specialized Bicycles Epic EVO Base
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel, 110mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
XL
Stack
611mm
629mm
Reach
460mm
485mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
1.3:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
629mm
659mm
Head Tube Angle
66.5deg
66.5deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
74.5deg
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
36mm
36mm
Bottom Bracket Height
333.4mm
333.4mm
Chainstay Length
438mm
438mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
436.5mm
436.5mm
Front-Center
759mm
792mm
Front-Center Horizontal
757.5mm
790.5mm
Wheelbase
1194mm
1227mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
Fork Length, Unknown
530mm
530mm
Trail
114.8mm
very high
114.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
105.3mm
105.3mm
Wheel Flop
42mm
42mm
Standover Height
793mm
804mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
214.6mm
175 mm cranks
247.6mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
158.4mm
175 mm cranks
158.4mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
738.8mm
738.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1932.8mm
1965.8mm
Crank Length
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
750mm
750mm
Stem Length
60mm
60mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
178 cm
to185 cm
185 cm
to193 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Cross-country MTB
