2022 Salsa Cycles Blackborow GX Eagle
- Category
- Cargo
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
Stack
599.1mm
608.4mm
617.7mm
Reach
396.8mm
424mm
451.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
1.43:1
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
457mm
457mm
508mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
580mm
610mm
640mm
Top Tube Slope
17deg
17.1deg
12.4deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
313mm
313mm
313mm
Chainstay Length
650mm
650mm
650mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
647.2mm
647.2mm
647.2mm
Front-Center
661.1mm
691.8mm
722.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
658.4mm
689.2mm
719.9mm
Wheelbase
1305.6mm
1336.4mm
1367.1mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
483mm
483mm
483mm
Trail
88.6mm
very high
88.6mm
very high
88.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
82.7mm
82.7mm
82.7mm
Wheel Flop
29.6mm
29.6mm
29.6mm
Standover Height
704mm
737mm
763mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
118.1mm
170 mm cranks
143.8mm
175 mm cranks
174.4mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
143mm
170 mm cranks
138mm
175 mm cranks
138mm
175 mm cranks
GX Eagle Build
SM
MD
LG
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3.8in
3.8in
3.8in
Tire Width Max
3.8in
3.8in
3.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
746mm
746mm
746mm
Bike Length with Tires
2051.6mm
2082.4mm
2113.1mm
Crank Length
170mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
750mm
800mm
800mm
Stem Length
70mm
70mm
70mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
168 cm
to175 cm
175 cm
to183 cm
183 cm
to190 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCargo
