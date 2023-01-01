2019 Salsa Cycles Blackborow GX Eagle
- Category
- Cargo
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
Stack
599.1mm
608.4mm
617.7mm
Reach
396.8mm
424mm
451.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
1.43:1
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
457mm
457mm
508mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
580mm
610mm
640mm
Top Tube Slope
17deg
17.1deg
12.4deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
329.5mm
329.5mm
329.5mm
Chainstay Length
650mm
650mm
650mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
647.2mm
647.2mm
647.2mm
Front-Center
661.1mm
691.8mm
722.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
658.4mm
689.2mm
719.9mm
Wheelbase
1305.6mm
1336.4mm
1367.1mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
483mm
483mm
483mm
Trail
94.9mm
very high
94.9mm
very high
94.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
88.6mm
88.6mm
88.6mm
Wheel Flop
31.7mm
31.7mm
31.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
101.6mm
170 mm cranks
132.3mm
170 mm cranks
162.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
159.5mm
170 mm cranks
159.5mm
170 mm cranks
159.5mm
170 mm cranks
GX Eagle Build
SM
MD
LG
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
4.33in
4.33in
4.33in
Tire Outer Diameter
779mm
779mm
779mm
Bike Length with Tires
2084.6mm
2115.4mm
2146.1mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
168 cm
to175 cm
175 cm
to183 cm
183 cm
to190 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
