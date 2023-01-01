2022 Canyon Bicycles Dude CF 8.0
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
598mm
621mm
645mm
Reach
405mm
435mm
465mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
1.43:1
1.39:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
390mm
445mm
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
566mm
602mm
639mm
Top Tube Slope
23.4deg
19.1deg
16.2deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
94mm
119mm
144mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
67mm
67mm
67mm
Bottom Bracket Height
321.5mm
321.5mm
321.5mm
Chainstay Length
439mm
439mm
439mm
Chainstay Length Max
455mm
455mm
455mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
433.9mm
433.9mm
433.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
450mm
450mm
450mm
Front-Center
665.5mm
704.3mm
744.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
662.1mm
701.1mm
741.1mm
Wheelbase
1096mm
1135mm
1175mm
Wheelbase Max
1112.2mm
1151.2mm
1191.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Trail
94.5mm
very high
94.5mm
very high
94.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
88.2mm
88.2mm
88.2mm
Wheel Flop
31.6mm
31.6mm
31.6mm
Standover Height
761mm
781mm
781mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
107mm
170 mm cranks
145.8mm
170 mm cranks
185.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
151.5mm
170 mm cranks
151.5mm
170 mm cranks
151.5mm
170 mm cranks
CF 8.0 Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3.8in
3.8in
3.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
777mm
777mm
777mm
Bike Length with Tires
1873mm
1912mm
1952mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
160 cm
to171 cm
171 cm
to183 cm
183 cm
to194 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid Fatbike
Source:https://www.canyon.com/en-de/mountain-bikes/fat-bikes/dude/dude-cf-8/2622.html