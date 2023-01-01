2019 Canyon Bicycles Dude CF 8.0
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
605mm
628mm
652mm
Reach
395mm
425mm
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
1.48:1
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
390mm
445mm
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
569mm
605mm
642mm
Top Tube Slope
24.6deg
20.1deg
17.1deg
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
68.5deg
68.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
120mm
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
319.5mm
319.5mm
319.5mm
Chainstay Length
439mm
439mm
439mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.9mm
434.9mm
434.9mm
Front-Center
667.2mm
706.1mm
745.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
664.5mm
703.6mm
743mm
Wheelbase
1099.4mm
1138.4mm
1177.9mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Trail
94.7mm
very high
94.7mm
very high
94.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
88.1mm
88.1mm
88.1mm
Wheel Flop
32.3mm
32.3mm
32.3mm
Standover Height
761mm
781mm
781mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
117.7mm
170 mm cranks
156.6mm
170 mm cranks
195.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
149.5mm
170 mm cranks
149.5mm
170 mm cranks
149.5mm
170 mm cranks
CF 8.0 Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
100mm
100mm
100mm
Tire Outer Diameter
759mm
759mm
759mm
Bike Length with Tires
1858.4mm
1897.4mm
1936.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
160 cm
to171 cm
171 cm
to183 cm
183 cm
to194 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid Fatbike
Source:https://www.canyon.com/en-us/mtb/dude/dude-cf-8-0-us