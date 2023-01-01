2021 Pivot Cycles LES Fat Pro XT Rigid
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
Stack
604mm
618mm
633mm
Reach
396mm
417mm
434mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
1.48:1
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
381mm
432mm
483mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
582mm
607mm
629mm
Top Tube Slope
25.2deg
20.6deg
16.6deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
102mm
117mm
133mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
77.5mm
77.5mm
77.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
311mm
311mm
311mm
Chainstay Length
437mm
437mm
437mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.1mm
430.1mm
430.1mm
Front-Center
670.4mm
696.3mm
719.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
665.9mm
691.9mm
714.9mm
Wheelbase
1096mm
1122mm
1145mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Trail
94.5mm
very high
94.5mm
very high
94.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
88.2mm
88.2mm
88.2mm
Wheel Flop
31.6mm
31.6mm
31.6mm
Standover Height
686mm
718mm
755mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
111.9mm
170 mm cranks
137.7mm
170 mm cranks
160.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
141mm
170 mm cranks
141mm
170 mm cranks
141mm
170 mm cranks
Pro XT Rigid Build
SM
MD
LG
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3.8in
3.8in
3.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
777mm
777mm
777mm
Bike Length with Tires
1873mm
1899mm
1922mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 5 in
to5 ft 9 in
5 ft 9 in
to5 ft 11 in
5 ft 11 in
to6 ft 3 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid Fatbike
Source:Pivot