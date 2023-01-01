2018 Pivot Cycles LES Fat Base
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
Stack
607.3mm
621.5mm
636.8mm
Reach
396mm
417.1mm
433.8mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
1.49:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
381mm
431.8mm
482.6mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
581.7mm
607.1mm
628.7mm
Top Tube Slope
25.5deg
21deg
17deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
101.6mm
116.8mm
133.4mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
77.1mm
77.1mm
77.1mm
Bottom Bracket Height
311.4mm
311.4mm
311.4mm
Chainstay Length
436.9mm
436.9mm
436.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430mm
430mm
430mm
Front-Center
666.4mm
692.9mm
715.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
661.9mm
688.6mm
711.2mm
Wheelbase
1091.9mm
1118.6mm
1141.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Trail
94.5mm
very high
94.5mm
very high
94.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
88.2mm
88.2mm
88.2mm
Wheel Flop
31.6mm
31.6mm
31.6mm
Standover Height
686.3mm
718.3mm
755.4mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
107.9mm
170 mm cranks
134.4mm
170 mm cranks
156.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
141.4mm
170 mm cranks
141.4mm
170 mm cranks
141.4mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
SM
MD
LG
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3.8in
3.8in
3.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
777mm
777mm
777mm
Bike Length with Tires
1869mm
1895.7mm
1918.3mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 5 in
to5 ft 9 in
5 ft 9 in
to5 ft 11 in
5 ft 11 in
to6 ft 3 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid Fatbike
Source:https://www.pivotcycles.com/en/bike-les-fat-carbon-1#geometry-link