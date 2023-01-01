2019 Constantine Bikes Disparar Base
- Category
- Track/Fixed-gear
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
51
54
56
58
Stack
488.5mm
516.7mm
536.1mm
556.6mm
Reach
378.8mm
396.2mm
411.4mm
431mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.29:1
1.3:1
1.3:1
1.29:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
470mm
500mm
520mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
506.7mm
535mm
555mm
575.3mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
506.7mm
535mm
555mm
575.3mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
0deg
0deg
0deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
74.5deg
75deg
75deg
Seat Tube Angle
75.5deg
75deg
75deg
75.5deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
128mm
145mm
166mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
54mm
54mm
54mm
54mm
Bottom Bracket Height
282mm
282mm
282mm
282mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
112mm
170 mm cranks
112mm
170 mm cranks
112mm
170 mm cranks
112mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
51
54
56
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendTrack/Fixed-gear
