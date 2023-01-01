HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Constantine Bikes
/
Disparar

2019 Constantine Bikes Disparar Base

Category
Track/Fixed-gear
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Rim brake
51
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
54
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
56
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
58
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

51
54
56
58
Stack
488.5mm
516.7mm
536.1mm
556.6mm
Reach
378.8mm
396.2mm
411.4mm
431mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.29:1
1.3:1
1.3:1
1.29:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
470mm
500mm
520mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
506.7mm
535mm
555mm
575.3mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
506.7mm
535mm
555mm
575.3mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
0deg
0deg
0deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
74.5deg
75deg
75deg
Seat Tube Angle
75.5deg
75deg
75deg
75.5deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
128mm
145mm
166mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
54mm
54mm
54mm
54mm
Bottom Bracket Height
282mm
282mm
282mm
282mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
112mm
170 mm cranks
112mm
170 mm cranks
112mm
170 mm cranks
112mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

51
54
56
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Track/Fixed-gear
Source:http://www.constantinebikes.com/goods/goods_view.php?goodsNo=1000000134#delivery
Suggest Bike Edit