2018 Bearclaw Bicycle Co. Balthazar Base
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
Stack
614mm
628mm
Reach
402mm
428mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
1.47:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
600mm
630mm
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
319.5mm
319.5mm
Chainstay Length
463mm
463mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
459.1mm
459.1mm
Front-Center
658.6mm
689.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
655.9mm
686.9mm
Wheelbase
1115mm
1146mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
468mm
468mm
Trail
86.7mm
very high
86.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
81.7mm
81.7mm
Wheel Flop
27.3mm
27.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
109.1mm
170 mm cranks
140mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
149.5mm
170 mm cranks
149.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
L
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
100mm
100mm
Tire Outer Diameter
759mm
759mm
Bike Length with Tires
1874mm
1905mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
700mm
720mm
Stem Length
80mm
90mm
Stem Angle
-10deg
-10deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid Fatbike
Source:https://bearclawbicycleco.com/balthazar-carbon-fat-bike/