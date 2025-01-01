2019 Canyon Bicycles Ultimate CF SL 8
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
XS
Stack
522mm
Reach
378mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
462mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
529mm
Top Tube Slope
8.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.83deg
Head Tube Length
113mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
403.6mm
Front-Center
580.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
576.4mm
Wheelbase
980mm
Fork Offset/Rake
41.1mm
Trail
73.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
69.3mm
Wheel Flop
22.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
71.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
97mm
170 mm cranks
SL 8 Build
XS
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1658mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
390mm
Stem Length
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
166 cm
to172 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
