2018 Canyon Bicycles Ultimate CF sl 8.0
Geometry
m
Stack
575mm
Reach
423mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
590mm
Top Tube Slope
8.6deg
Head Tube Angle
73.25deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
403.5mm
Front-Center
578mm
Front-Center Horizontal
576.6mm
Wheelbase
980mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Fork Length, Unknown
367mm
Trail
57.4mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
55mm
Wheel Flop
15.9mm
Standover Height
801mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
68mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
97mm
170 mm cranks
sl 8.0 Build
m
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
680mm
Bike Length with Tires
1660mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
360mm
Stem Length
100mm
Stem Angle
8deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
184 cm
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
