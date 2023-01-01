2020 Nordest Cycles Sardinha Base
Geometry
M
ML
L
Stack
599mm
608mm
622mm
Reach
435mm
460mm
485mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
1.32:1
1.28:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
450mm
485mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
600mm
627mm
661mm
Top Tube Slope
19.6deg
16.7deg
14.1deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
130mm
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
317mm
317mm
317mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.8mm
425.8mm
425.8mm
Front-Center
721.7mm
750.6mm
781.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
719.2mm
748.2mm
779.2mm
Wheelbase
1145mm
1174mm
1205mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51.2mm
51.2mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
483mm
483mm
483mm
Trail
104.6mm
very high
104.5mm
very high
104.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
96.3mm
96.2mm
96.1mm
Wheel Flop
37.6mm
37.6mm
37.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
174.7mm
170 mm cranks
203.6mm
170 mm cranks
234.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
147mm
170 mm cranks
147mm
170 mm cranks
147mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
ML
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1899.1mm
1928.1mm
1959.1mm
Stem Length
70mm
70mm
70mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
168 cm
to178 cm
175 cm
to185 cm
182 cm
to193 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://nordestcycles.com/en/product/sardinha-2-frame