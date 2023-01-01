2018 Nordest Cycles Sardinha Base
Geometry
M
ML
L
Stack
608mm
617mm
627mm
Reach
435mm
460mm
485mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
1.34:1
1.29:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
430mm
460mm
485mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
610mm
636mm
669mm
Top Tube Slope
19.4deg
16.6deg
14.6deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
140mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308.2mm
317mm
303.1mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.8mm
425.8mm
425.8mm
Front-Center
720.7mm
749.6mm
778.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
718.2mm
747.2mm
776.2mm
Wheelbase
1144mm
1173mm
1202mm
Fork Offset/Rake
46.6mm
46.7mm
46.5mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
483mm
483mm
483mm
Trail
105.7mm
very high
109.3mm
very high
103.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
97.3mm
100.6mm
95.4mm
Wheel Flop
38mm
39.3mm
37.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
182.5mm
170 mm cranks
202.6mm
170 mm cranks
245.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
147mm
170 mm cranks
133.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
ML
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
2.6in
2.8in
Tire Width Max
3in
—
—
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
754.1mm
726.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1880.4mm
1927.1mm
1928.2mm
Stem Length
70mm
70mm
70mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
168 cm
to178 cm
175 cm
to185 cm
182 cm
to193 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://nordestcycles.com/en/product/sardinha-frame