Canyon Bicycles
/
Aeroad

2025 Canyon Bicycles Aeroad CF SLX 7

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
2XS
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

2XS
Stack
498mm
Reach
372mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
441mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
516mm
Top Tube Slope
8.6deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
88mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
404mm
Front-Center
575.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
571mm
Wheelbase
975mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40.6mm
Trail
80.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
75.3mm
Wheel Flop
25.8mm
Standover Height
720mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
71.3mm
165 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
104mm
165 mm cranks

CF SLX 7 Build

2XS
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1653mm
Crank Length
165mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Performance Road
