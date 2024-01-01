2024 Canyon Bicycles Endurace CF SL Ultimate 7
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
580mm
Reach
401mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
569mm
Top Tube Slope
6.4deg
Head Tube Angle
73.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
162mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
266mm
Chainstay Length
413mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
406.5mm
Front-Center
602mm
Front-Center Horizontal
597.5mm
Wheelbase
1004mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42.5mm
Trail
57.3mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
54.9mm
Wheel Flop
15.8mm
Standover Height
828mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
90.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
93.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Ultimate 7 Build
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1682mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
184 cm
to190 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendEndurance Road
