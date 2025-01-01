2020 Canyon Bicycles Endurace CF SL 7 Disc
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
604mm
Reach
389mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
552mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
568mm
Top Tube Slope
7.8deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
184mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
266mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
408.5mm
Front-Center
601.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
597.5mm
Wheelbase
1006mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44.1mm
Trail
57.5mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
55mm
Wheel Flop
16.1mm
Standover Height
832mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
87.9mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
91mm
175 mm cranks
7 Disc Build
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
33mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1684mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
110mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
184 cm
to190 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Source:size L