2019 Canyon Bicycles Endurace CF SL Ultimate 7
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
Stack
578mm
Reach
382mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
522mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
553mm
Top Tube Slope
8.3deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
158mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
266mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
408.5mm
Front-Center
586mm
Front-Center Horizontal
581.5mm
Wheelbase
990mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43.1mm
Trail
58.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
56mm
Wheel Flop
16.4mm
Standover Height
806mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
74.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
93.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Ultimate 7 Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
33mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1668mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
100mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
178 cm
to184 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
