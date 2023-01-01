2016 Wraith Fabrication Paycheck Base
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Med/Lrg
Large
Stack
535mm
552mm
563mm
578mm
Reach
370mm
375mm
378mm
383mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
1.47:1
1.49:1
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
530mm
545mm
550mm
570mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
530mm
545mm
550mm
560mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
72deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
145mm
155mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
273mm
273mm
273mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
424.3mm
Front-Center
582mm
584mm
585mm
595mm
Front-Center Horizontal
577.7mm
579.7mm
580.7mm
590.7mm
Wheelbase
1002mm
1004mm
1005mm
1015mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45.8mm
45.1mm
45.4mm
Trail
70.5mm
high
63.3mm
mid/neutral
60.9mm
mid/neutral
60.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
66.6mm
60.2mm
58mm
57.8mm
Wheel Flop
21.7mm
18.6mm
17.5mm
17.4mm
Standover Height
732mm
775mm
792mm
815mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
69mm
170 mm cranks
71mm
170 mm cranks
72mm
170 mm cranks
82mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Med/Lrg
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1688mm
1690mm
1691mm
1701mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
