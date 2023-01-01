2018 Pipedream Cycles Moxie Base
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 0% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Long
Longer
Stack
641mm
641mm
Reach
470mm
510mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
1.26:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
420mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
624mm
664mm
Top Tube Slope
22.3deg
20.9deg
Head Tube Angle
65.5deg
65.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
76.5deg
76.5deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
64mm
64mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308mm
308mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
415mm
Chainstay Length Max
431mm
431mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
410mm
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
426.2mm
426.2mm
Front-Center
791.6mm
831.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
789mm
829mm
Wheelbase
1199mm
1239mm
Wheelbase Max
1215.2mm
1255.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
555mm
555mm
Trail
113.5mm
very high
113.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
103.3mm
103.3mm
Wheel Flop
42.8mm
42.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
249.6mm
170 mm cranks
289.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
138mm
170 mm cranks
138mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Long
Longer
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1942.9mm
1982.9mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:http://www.pipedreamcycles.com/shop/moxie/?v=f0aa03aaca95