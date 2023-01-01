2012 Rawland Cycles Nordavinden Base
- Category
- Low-trail
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
540.7mm
560.3mm
578.5mm
596.6mm
Reach
374.7mm
388.7mm
397.9mm
406.8mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.44:1
1.45:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
550mm
570mm
590mm
610mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
540mm
560mm
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
535.9mm
555.7mm
575.5mm
595.1mm
Top Tube Slope
1.5deg
1.5deg
1.5deg
1.5deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
72.5deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
150mm
170mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
75mm
75mm
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
261mm
261mm
261mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.3mm
423.4mm
423.4mm
423.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
380mm
380mm
380mm
380mm
Trail
28.9mm
very low
29.5mm
very low
29.5mm
very low
29.5mm
very low
Mechanical Trail
27.7mm
28.2mm
28.2mm
28.2mm
Wheel Flop
8.1mm
8.3mm
8.3mm
8.3mm
Standover Height
780mm
800mm
820mm
840mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94mm
170 mm cranks
91mm
170 mm cranks
91mm
170 mm cranks
91mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Width Max
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendLow-trail
