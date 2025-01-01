2016 Cinelli Vigorelli Road
Geometry
58
Stack
597mm
Reach
397.9mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
575mm
Top Tube Slope
2deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
188mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
58mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278mm
Chainstay Length
395mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
390.7mm
Front-Center
602mm
Front-Center Horizontal
599.3mm
Wheelbase
990mm
Fork Offset/Rake
35mm
Fork Length, Unknown
368mm
Trail
66.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
63.2mm
Wheel Flop
18.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
96mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108mm
170 mm cranks
Road Build
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1662mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendTrack/Fixed-gear
Source:https://store.pedalrevolution.co.uk/components/bike-frames/cinelli-vigorelli-hsl-2016-track-frameset__1771658