2018 Monē Bikes El Continente Estimated Headtube Angle
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S/M
M/L
L/XL
Stack
560mm
636mm
674mm
Reach
376mm
386mm
388mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.65:1
1.74:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
472mm
514mm
570mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
558mm
567mm
581mm
Top Tube Slope
11.9deg
15.1deg
13.1deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
170mm
210mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
75mm
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
293.2mm
312.2mm
312.2mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
413.3mm
413.3mm
413.3mm
Front-Center
623.3mm
642.2mm
657.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
618.8mm
637.8mm
652.8mm
Wheelbase
1032mm
1051mm
1066mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
429mm
429mm
429mm
Trail
80.8mm
very high
87.7mm
very high
87.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
75.9mm
82.4mm
82.4mm
Wheel Flop
26mm
28.2mm
28.2mm
Standover Height
777mm
822mm
868mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
85.1mm
170 mm cranks
85mm
170 mm cranks
99.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
123.2mm
170 mm cranks
142.2mm
170 mm cranks
142.2mm
170 mm cranks
Estimated Headtube Angle Build
S/M
M/L
L/XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
774.4mm
774.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1768.4mm
1825.4mm
1840.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
