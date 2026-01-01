2021 OPEN Cycle U.P. Base
Geometry
M
Stack
551mm
Reach
376mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
549mm
Top Tube Slope
3.8deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
281mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
414.1mm
Front-Center
598mm
Front-Center Horizontal
593.9mm
Wheelbase
1008mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Fork Length, Unknown
395mm
Trail
68mm
high
Mechanical Trail
64.3mm
Wheel Flop
20.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
77mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1710mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
