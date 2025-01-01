HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Cotic
/
Soul

2012 Cotic Soul 26

Category
Hardtail Trail MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Frame
Steel
Suspension
120mm fork travel, 20% sag
Features
Disc brake
Small
Medium
Large
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category
Geometry

XS
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
546.6mm
546.7mm
556.2mm
565.5mm
Reach
387.4mm
404.5mm
418.6mm
431.9mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.35:1
1.33:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
370mm
400mm
440mm
480mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
560mm
577mm
593mm
610mm
Top Tube Slope
21.2deg
17.5deg
13.9deg
10.6deg
Head Tube Angle
69.25deg
69.25deg
69.25deg
69.25deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.25deg
72.25deg
72.25deg
72.25deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
19.5mm
19.5mm
19.5mm
19.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
318.4mm
318.4mm
318.4mm
318.4mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
419.6mm
419.6mm
419.6mm
419.6mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
148.4mm
170 mm cranks
148.4mm
170 mm cranks
148.4mm
170 mm cranks
148.4mm
170 mm cranks

26 Build

XS
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
675.8mm
675.8mm
675.8mm
675.8mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Hardtail Trail MTB
