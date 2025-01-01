2012 Cotic Soul 26
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
546.6mm
546.7mm
556.2mm
565.5mm
Reach
387.4mm
404.5mm
418.6mm
431.9mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.35:1
1.33:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
370mm
400mm
440mm
480mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
560mm
577mm
593mm
610mm
Top Tube Slope
21.2deg
17.5deg
13.9deg
10.6deg
Head Tube Angle
69.25deg
69.25deg
69.25deg
69.25deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.25deg
72.25deg
72.25deg
72.25deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
19.5mm
19.5mm
19.5mm
19.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
318.4mm
318.4mm
318.4mm
318.4mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
419.6mm
419.6mm
419.6mm
419.6mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
148.4mm
170 mm cranks
148.4mm
170 mm cranks
148.4mm
170 mm cranks
148.4mm
170 mm cranks
26 Build
XS
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
675.8mm
675.8mm
675.8mm
675.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
