2013 Mondraker Podium Carbon
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Medium
Stack
621mm
Reach
418mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
440mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
600mm
Top Tube Slope
20.1deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
301.9mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420mm
Front-Center
680.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
677mm
Wheelbase
1097mm
Fork Offset/Rake
46mm
Trail
77.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
73.4mm
Wheel Flop
23.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
138.2mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
126.9mm
175 mm cranks
Carbon Build
Medium
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
Tire Width Max
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
733.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1830.8mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
720mm
Stem Length
100mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Source:https://mondraker.com/storage/resources/faq/path/catalog-2013-20170210133201-en.pdf