2017 Giant Bicycles TCX SLR 2
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S/50
M/52.5
ML/54.5
L/55.5
XL/56.5
Stack
540mm
556mm
572mm
589mm
603mm
Reach
370mm
375mm
385mm
395mm
406mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
1.48:1
1.49:1
1.49:1
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
525mm
545mm
555mm
565mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
530mm
545mm
560mm
575mm
590mm
Top Tube Slope
6.8deg
5.8deg
5.3deg
6deg
6.3deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71.5deg
72deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
145mm
160mm
175mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Wheelbase
1014mm
1019mm
1030mm
1040mm
1055mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
Standover Height
756.9mm
802.6mm
820.4mm
833.1mm
843.3mm
SLR 2 Build
S/50
M/52.5
ML/54.5
L/55.5
XL/56.5
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
692mm
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1706mm
1711mm
1722mm
1732mm
1747mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
