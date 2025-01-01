2024 Berthoud Cycles JM-19 Carduelis
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
L
XL
XXL
Stack
526mm
540mm
550mm
560mm
570mm
580mm
Reach
349mm
360mm
362mm
370mm
378mm
402mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
1.5:1
1.52:1
1.51:1
1.51:1
1.44:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
530mm
540mm
550mm
560mm
570mm
590mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
510mm
520mm
530mm
540mm
550mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
2.2deg
2.6deg
2.6deg
2.6deg
2.6deg
1.6deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Fork Offset/Rake
57mm
57mm
57mm
57mm
57mm
57mm
Trail
44mm
low
44mm
low
44mm
low
44mm
low
44mm
low
44mm
low
Mechanical Trail
42.1mm
42.1mm
42.1mm
42.1mm
42.1mm
42.1mm
Wheel Flop
12.3mm
12.3mm
12.3mm
12.3mm
12.3mm
12.3mm
Standover Height
766mm
778mm
787mm
797mm
802mm
822mm
Carduelis Build
XS
S
M
L
XL
XXL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Crank Length
165mm
165mm
170mm
172.5mm
172.5mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
400mm
420mm
420mm
440mm
440mm
Stem Length
70mm
70mm
80mm
90mm
100mm
110mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:https://berthoudcycles.fr/de/1577-2646-fahrrad-carduelis.html#/293-fahrradkomposition-fahrradrahmen_kit_