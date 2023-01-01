2018 Merida Bikes Mission J Road Base
Geometry
4XS (39)
Stack
489.3mm
Reach
349.3mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
390mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
485mm
Top Tube Slope
14.1deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
254.9mm
Chainstay Length
400mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
396.9mm
Front-Center
551.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
549mm
Wheelbase
945.9mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
360mm
Trail
49.3mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
46.7mm
Wheel Flop
14.8mm
Standover Height
643.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
94.4mm
152 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
102.9mm
152 mm cranks
Base Build
4XS (39)
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1in
Tire Outer Diameter
609.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1555.7mm
Crank Length
152mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
140 cm
to165 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendKids Road
Source:https://www.merida-bikes.com/en_int/bikes/youth-kids/xc-road/2018/mission-j-road-9292.html