2022 Orbea Terra M21e

Height

5 ft 1.1000000000000014 in to 5 ft 5.400000000000006 in

5 ft 5.700000000000003 in to 5 ft 7.700000000000003 in

5 ft 8.099999999999994 in to 5 ft 10.5 in

5 ft 10.900000000000006 in to 6 ft 0.7999999999999972 in

6 ft 1.2000000000000028 in to 6 ft 3.200000000000003 in