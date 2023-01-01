2022 Specialized Bicycles Roubaix Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
54
Stack
585mm
Reach
376mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
465mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
545mm
Top Tube Slope
15.3deg
Head Tube Angle
72.75deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
76mm
Bottom Bracket Height
263mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
408mm
Front-Center
585mm
Front-Center Horizontal
580mm
Wheelbase
988mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
370mm
Trail
59.2mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
56.5mm
Wheel Flop
16.8mm
Standover Height
762mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
73.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
90.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Base Build
54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1666mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
100mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
170 cm
to178 cm
